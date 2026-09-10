Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Invited To US For Prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program For Discussions On AI, Digital Governance And Future Cities

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Invited To US For Prestigious IVLP; To Discuss AI, Digital Governance And Future Cities |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was invited to the United States to participate in the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program. During the two-week Indore Mayor US visit, he was scheduled to join discussions on artificial intelligence in urban governance, digital public services, technological innovation and the administrative challenges faced by future cities.

The selection of Pushyamitra Bhargav for IVLP reflected recognition of the city’s efforts to improve modern urban administration. It also highlighted Indore smart city initiatives aimed at making civic services faster, simpler and more effective through technology.

Meetings Across Five Cities

Bhargav was scheduled to attend meetings in five American cities, including Washington, Boston and a city in Florida. The future cities programme involved interactions with policymakers, government officials, representatives of non-governmental organisations, industry leaders, experts and local communities.

The programme included high-level meetings, workshops and study visits to various institutions. These activities provided participants with an opportunity to understand the political, social and administrative systems of the United States and exchange ideas about governance.

The US Department of State IVLP was launched in 1940 as an international professional exchange initiative. Several prominent Indian leaders participated in the programme at different stages of their public and political careers.

They included former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi and Morarji Desai, former president Pratibha Patil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Focus On Digital Governance

Indore digital governance and the city’s use of technology to improve public services attracted attention. Bhargav’s vision was to develop Indore as a modern and future-ready city after it earned national recognition for cleanliness.

The visit offered the mayor an opportunity to study global practices in artificial intelligence, civic administration and technological innovation. The experience could help strengthen technology-driven services and support the city’s future development according to local needs.