Indore-Dewas Train VIDEO: 'Apki Maaa Ne Ye Sikhaya...' Woman Confronts Youth Over Seat In General Coach On Train; VIRAL Clip Sparks Debate Online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from a general coach of a train in the Indore-Dewas region has gone viral on social media, showing a woman confronting a young boy after he offered his seat to an elderly man instead of her. The video has sparked a debate online over basic courtesy in public transport. Many users questioned whether the boy should have been expected to give his seat to a younger passenger when an elderly man was also present.

In the video, the woman is seen recording the incident while questioning the boy over his decision. She also makes remarks about the boy and his parents, apparently objecting to him giving up the seat for the elderly passenger.

She said, “Dekhiye, kitne neech log hain. Yahi sikhaya hai inke maa-baap ne” (Look at how low these people are. Is this what their parents have taught them?)

Watch the VIDEO below :

The two incidents have raised a common question: does being a woman automatically mean that another passenger should give up their seat, especially a preferred seat such as a window seat?

While passengers may choose to offer their seats as a gesture of courtesy, such acts are generally voluntary. Many people online have argued that age, physical condition and genuine need should also be considered, rather than expecting someone to give up a seat simply because the other passenger is a woman.

The viral train video has once again started a conversation around public behaviour, respect for elderly passengers and whether courtesy should be treated as a choice or an entitlement.