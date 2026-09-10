Veggies Go Cheap, Farmers Pay The Price: Bottle Gourd Drops To ₹2/Kg, Potatoes From ₹2/Kg In Indore | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rise in vegetable arrivals at the local wholesale market has brought down prices, providing relief to consumers.

Increased supplies of bottle gourd, potato, onion and tomato have led to lower wholesale rates, though the benefit reaching retail markets will depend on transportation and other costs.

According to traders, wholesale prices of bottle gourd have fallen to around Rs 2-3 per kg, while potatoes are available at Rs 2-6 per kg, depending on quality. The fall in rates is mainly attributed to increased arrivals.

Other vegetables are also selling at relatively lower wholesale prices. Cabbage is available at around Rs 2-3 per kg, brinjal at Rs 4-6, cucumber at Rs 5-8, peas at Rs 8-15, tomato at Rs 10-15, coriander at Rs 8-10 and chilli at Rs 8-12 per kg. Garlic, however, remains comparatively expensive at Rs 25-40 per kg.

Traders said higher arrivals have allowed consumers to buy vegetables at lower prices, but farmers remain concerned about declining wholesale rates.

Farmers need to recover production, labour and transportation costs, and a sharp fall in mandi prices could affect their earnings.

Market operators said consumers should compare prices at different retail shops and vegetable stalls, as wholesale price reductions may not immediately translate into an equivalent fall in retail rates.