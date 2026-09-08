 Free Press Connect Brings Maplewood Residents Together For An Evening Of Fun, Fellowship & Community Spirit In Indore
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Free Press Connect Brings Maplewood Residents Together For An Evening Of Fun, Fellowship & Community Spirit In Indore

Free Press Connect brought residents of Maplewood Residential Housing Society in Indore together for an evening filled with games, poetry, prizes and community bonding. Residents appreciated the Free Press Welfare Club’s social initiatives, while Vivek Kapoor’s life-saving CPR intervention during an earlier medical emergency received special recognition at the gathering.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Free Press Connect Brings Maplewood Residents Together For An Evening Of Fun, Fellowship & Community Spirit In Indore
Free Press Connect Brings Maplewood Residents Together For An Evening Of Fun, Fellowship & Community Spirit In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An evening brimming with fun, entertainment, camaraderie and community spirit unfolded at Maplewood Residential Housing Society on Nipania Main Road as Free Press brought residents together for an engaging event.

The gathering offered residents an opportunity to unwind and participate in entertaining activities while also highlighting the social initiatives undertaken by the Free Press Welfare Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhavi Kapoor of Maplewood Housing Society lauded Free Press's efforts and said its social activities were worthy of appreciation.

She particularly highlighted the act of Vivek Kapoor, who administered CPR to a resident during a medical emergency. "His timely intervention proved crucial in stabilising the individual until doctors and an ambulance arrived, ultimately helping save the person's life," she said.

Kapoor expressed her gratitude to Free Press on behalf of Maplewood, describing such initiatives as an invaluable contribution to the community.

Adding warmth and cheer to the occasion, Madhu Agarwal of Maplewood conveyed her good wishes through a collection of poems, creating a memorable moment for those present.

Representing Blue Heaven Villa, Dharmendra Joshi appreciated the social welfare initiatives of Free Press and expressed his happiness at being associated with the organisation.

The evening also saw enthusiastic participation in a series of games, with residents competing for several prizes. Shlok won First Line, followed by Priyanka Jain in Second Line and Sumanyu in Third Line.

Other winners included Gunja Tandon (Four Corners and First Full House), Asha Thakur (Early Five), Aditi (Indore 0-49), Poonam Agarwal (Bhopal 50-90 and Second Full House) and Sunil Bhatnagar (Photo Frame).

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