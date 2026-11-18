Air India Express CFO Deepak Rajawat will take over as CEO on 1 December 2026. |

Mumbai: Air India Express has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Deepak Rajawat as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2026. The airline’s board announced the appointment as the carrier continues to expand its fleet and network within the Air India group.

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Rajawat brings more than two decades of experience in aviation and finance. As CFO, he helped strengthen the airline’s finances while supporting its expansion and integration within the group. His appointment brings experience in commercial operations and strategic planning to the top job.

From Vistara To Air India Express

Rajawat worked at Vistara from its inception, holding leadership roles in corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance before becoming chief commercial officer.

In that role, he oversaw revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships and alliances. His responsibilities also covered product development, inflight services, marketing, branding and customer experience.

During his tenure, Vistara became India’s second-largest airline by domestic market share, according to Air India Express. Vistara also placed 20th in Skytrax’s global airline rankings in 2022 and climbed to 16th in 2023, retaining that position in 2024.

Group Integration In Focus

Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said Rajawat’s work across Vistara and Air India Express gave him insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group’s priorities.

Aggarwal said he expected Rajawat to build on the airline’s growth and help it work more closely with other parts of the Air India group. He pointed to Rajawat’s combination of financial expertise and commercial experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group’s airlines.

Fleet And Network Expansion

Rajawat said he would work with the airline’s team and the wider Air India group leadership to improve what the carrier offers passengers. He said technology and operational efficiency would be central to his plans for the value carrier as its fleet and network grow.

Air India Express operates about 585 daily flights, connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations. Its international network spans South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline operates a fleet of 108 aircraft from the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families.

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