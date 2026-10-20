Air India Express Flight With 148 Passengers Suffers Bird Strike, Lands Safely At Bengaluru Airport | File Photo

Bengaluru, Oct 20: An Air India Express flight travelling from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru has reported a bird strike, but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and 148 passengers were reportedly on board.

No injuries were reported for passengers or crew members, sources added.

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Aircraft inspected after bird strike

As part of standard safety procedures, technical teams inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.

"Our Bhogapuram-Bengaluru flight reported a bird strike. The aircraft was inspected and has been declared serviceable. There has been no impact on our operations," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

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