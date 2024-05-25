'Panchsheel Vaalo Ko Kya Ho Gaya': Ashneer Grover And Wife Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Share Pictures Of Inked Fingers On Social Media

Ashneer Grover And Wife Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election |

The voting of the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Election commenced on Saturday, May 25 , spanning across several states and two union territories including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Grover, known for his candid remarks, took to his X account, formerly Twitter to share an anecdote from his visit to a polling station in Panchsheel Park. Panchsheel Park, is a constituency in New Delhi

The former BharatPe's managing director, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover today cast their vote in the Lok Sabha Election.

Ashneer Grover, took to the social media platform X, to share a picture of himself proudly displaying his finger marked with indelible ink.

In his post, he wrote, "Seems like 70% voting in tony Panchsheel Park (New Delhi constituency) at 1 PM. Uncle behind me - “Panchsheel Vaalo ko kya ho Gaya - pehli baar line dekhi hai voting ke liye”

Moreover, in this post, Grover has turned off the comment section of his twitter post

Screengrab of Grover's post |

Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, also posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing her finger with voting ink.

Screengrab of Madhuri Grover post |

In the national capital during the sixth phase of elections, about 1.52 crore people are expected to vote, including 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women, and 1,228 third-gender voters. There are 13,000 polling stations set up across 2,627 places in Delhi for people to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha Election 2024.