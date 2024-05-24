Ashneer Grover And Wife Can Now Travel To US, But Only After Furnishing ₹80 Cr Security

Ashneer Grover |

Amid BharatPe's former managing director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover getting permission by the Delhi High Court to travel separately to the US for their children's summer school, there are some conditions attached to it by the court.

Conditions Imposed

The Court has directed the couple to furnish a security of Rs 80 crore, to be provided in the form of property. Moreover, the court asked them to submit their Emirates Card to prevent them from visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they hold a 'Golden Visa'.

The court also directed the couple to share the detailed information about their travel plans, including travel arrangements, stay, contact number and hotel, with both the court and investigating agencies.

Background of the case

The decision comes amid allegation against the couple of their involvement in a Rs 81 crore fraud at BharatPe.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initially opposed the couple's travel pleas, citing concerns that there are chanced that the couple might flee the country due to the alleged properties abroad and the ongoing investigation.

However, the Delhi High Court on May 22, 2024, allowed Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel separately to the US.

The Court permitted Grover to depart for the US on May 26 and return on June 14, while his wife Madhuri Jain allowed to travel from June 15 to July 1.