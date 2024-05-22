 Delhi High Court Grants Ashneer Grover And Wife Permission To Travel To US Separately Amid Fraud Allegations
Delhi High Court Grants Ashneer Grover And Wife Permission To Travel To US Separately Amid Fraud Allegations

The Court permitted Grover to travel from May 26 to June 12, while his wife Madhuri Jain allowed to travel from June 15 to July 1.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover and his wife | X

The Delhi High Court, presided over by Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, allowed BharatPe's former managing director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel separately to the US for their children's summer school.

Background of the case

Earlier, Grover and his wife was alleged of siphoning money from the company BharatPe, prompting the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to issue a lookout circular against them. The couple, accused of a 810 million rupee fraud, sought permission from the court to travel to the United States for their children's summer school.

Conditions Imposed

The court instructed the EOW to provide suggestions on the conditions to ensure the couple's return to India. This decision came after objections from the EOW, citing the couple's properties abroad and potential flight risk.

article-image

Legal Proceedings

Although, Grover and his wife had challenged the lookout circulars issued against them. Despite an ongoing probe, the court refused to stay the investigation but urged the EOW to approach such requests reasonably, considering flight risks.

Response from the Couple

The couple's lawyer emphasized their cooperation with the investigation, with Grover attending the enquiry once and Jain twice. They cannot leave the country without court permission due to the lookout circular issued against them.

