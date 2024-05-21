'Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai': Netizens Troll Ashneer Grover Over 'Comedy Roast' Fiasco

File

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover who authored a book titled 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups' is now being accused of the same 'Doglapan' or hypocrisy.

Grover Gets Roasted

Recently, the favourite child of controversy, that Grover has become, garnered traction yet again. He took part in a 'Comedy Roast' show organised by comedian Aashish Solanki. In this, he was subjected to jokes, targeting him, as is the convention in such 'roasts'.

It was later revealed by Solanki, that the 'missing guest', i.e Ashneer Grover, could not take the jokes on him as joke and asked him to take his part away. The comedian said in a video that his part had been redacted. Nevertheless, the video was eventually taken down from Solanki's YouTube channel.

This clown @Ashneer_Grover who disrespected lots of entrepreneurs in Shark Tank India S1 got offended by jokes of Stand-up comedians.



Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3Bg7uDzmYv — Peeyush (Rohit ka Pariwar) (@CricAudit) May 20, 2024

Ever since this revelation, Grover has received a lot of flak for his actions, as he allegedly threatened the comedian with legal action.

Ashneer Grover:



laughing on others vs laughing on himself pic.twitter.com/zkhkGpZLLB — Rishikesh Taksale (@rishilectual) May 20, 2024

Grover and his wife were removed from the company he founded over allegations of impropriety from Grover and his wife.

'Cannot Take a Joke'

Some netizens have pointed the contrast between how he likes being treated, as opposed to how he treats others and opines his thoughts. Grover has often projected himself as an unabashed opinion leader, who speaks his mind without really thinking it through.

For a change, when he was subjected to similar behaviour at the roast show, Grover allegedly could not manage the sharp nature of the comments. Many also invoked his infamous encounters and exploits at the reality Tv show, Shark Tank India. In the show, he often mocked and admonished candidates who pitched their services or products.

Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to deride Grover with their own set of memes and insults. ALthough the comedian deleted the video and issued clarification, Grover, who is known for his activity on the platform, has maintained radio silence on the matter so far. He has yet to even confirm the matter to anyone.

Grover had previously made it to the headlines for criticising the RBI over its action against Paytm.