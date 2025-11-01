 GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises

Small and low-risk businesses applicants whom the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system identifies based on data analysis, or those applicants who self-assess that their output tax liability will not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per month (inclusive of CGST, SGST/UTGST and IGST) will be able to opt for the scheme.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Small and low-risk businesses will get GST registration within 3 working days as the GST department rolls out a simplified GST registration scheme for small and medium businesses from Saturday.Small and low-risk businesses applicants whom the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system identifies based on data analysis, or those applicants who self-assess that their output tax liability will not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per month (inclusive of CGST, SGST/UTGST and IGST) will be able to opt for the scheme.

The GST Council, comprising Centre and state finance ministers had in its September 3 meeting approved the simplified registration scheme.The scheme will provide for voluntary opting into and withdrawal from the scheme.

Speaking at the CGST building inauguration at Ghaziabad, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the simplified GST registration scheme from November 1 is expected to benefit 96 per cent of new applicants.

"Task of the field formation is to operationalise it and ensure that there are no friction in the process," Sitharaman had said.The minister had also asked CBIC to set up a dedicated help desk at GST Seva Kendras for GST registration to facilitate taxpayers in the application process.Over 1.54 crore businesses are currently registered under GST.

FPJ Shorts
Powai Hostage Case: Accused Rohit Arya’s Last Rites Performed In Pune, Family & Close Relatives Attend | Video
Powai Hostage Case: Accused Rohit Arya’s Last Rites Performed In Pune, Family & Close Relatives Attend | Video
PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Extend Greetings To People Of Multiple States On Formation Day, Laud Progress And Cultural Heritage
PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Extend Greetings To People Of Multiple States On Formation Day, Laud Progress And Cultural Heritage
Odisha Govt Enforces 7-Month-Long Fishing Ban As Part Of Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Programme
Odisha Govt Enforces 7-Month-Long Fishing Ban As Part Of Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Programme
Apple Plans To Notify 1 Million People About Hypertension Through Their Smartwatches
Apple Plans To Notify 1 Million People About Hypertension Through Their Smartwatches

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises

GST Registration Now Available Within 3 Days For Small & Medium Enterprises

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With...

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Approves 15 New Projects Across Eight Districts With...

Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia...

Delhi Rail Corporation Signs MoU With Digital Mapping & Geospatial Technology Firm Mappls MapmyIndia...

Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches &...

Titagarh Rail Systems Secures ₹2,481-Crore Contract From MMRDA, To Manufacture 132 Coaches &...

Goa's Tourist Arrivals See 6% Rise As Compared To 2024: Tourism Minister

Goa's Tourist Arrivals See 6% Rise As Compared To 2024: Tourism Minister