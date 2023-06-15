Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,141.21, Nifty At 18,739.20 | Representative Image

The markets on Thursday morning were trading flat with Sensex at 63,141.21, down by 87.30 points and Nifty was at 18,739.20 with a loss of 16.70 points. UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ITC and Titan were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas IndusInd Bank, Infosys, TCS, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

Buoyed by gains in metal and oil, but dragged back by IT stocks, Sensex ended the day on 63,209 points, after a marginal rise of 65.83 points. Nifty hit 18,750 at close, as TCS, Tata Steel and JSW Steel led the pack of gainers.

Global markets

US stocks on Wednesday continued to gain after the US Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes but it also signalled that it could raise rates two more times this year. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.79 to 33,979.33, the S&P 500 rose by 3.58 at 4,372.59 and Nasdaq closed at 13,626.48 up by 53.16 points.

The Asian stock markets on Thursday were mixed after the Federal Reserve paused its interest rate hike cycle. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 42.64 points at 33,545.06 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,622.83 with a jump of 214.41 points. However, Singapore's SGX Nifty was comparatively flat with a loss of 32.50 points at 18,802.50 and South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,607.45 with a loss of 11.63 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday morning traded higher as after the pause in US interest rate hike. Brent crude futures were up 21 cents at $73.41 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.50 per barrel with a gain of 23 cents.

Read Also Looking For A Career In Tech? Demand For These Jobs Is Set To Surge In 2023

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Thursday at 82.15 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.10.