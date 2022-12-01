Opening bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up by 383 points, Nifty above 18800

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Toaday, the Indian economic indices opened on positive note with Nifty above 18800

The Sensex was up 383.98 points or 0.61% at 63483.63, and the Nifty was up 100.50 points or 0.54% at 18858.80.

About 1,571 shares have advanced, 427 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Hindalco Industries and HCL Technologies were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, SBI Life Insurance, HUL, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consumer Products.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 9010 crores on Wednesday, while DIIs sold shares worth Rs 4056 crores. FIIs bought shares worth Rs 22546 crores for the Month of November and DIIs remained net sellers by selling shares worth Rs 6301 crore.