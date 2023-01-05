Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 44 points, Nifty around 18000

Indices open positive; Sensex up 44 points, Nifty around 18000 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty around 18000.

Sensex was up 44.66 points or 0.07% at 60702.11 and Nifty was up 17 points or 0.09% at 18060.00.

About 1,459 shares advanced, 537 shares declined, and 112 shares were unchanged.

Britannia, Tata Consumers, ITC, Bajaj Auto, and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Powergrid, Apollo Hospitals, and Infosys.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE