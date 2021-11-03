Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Tweets about selling 1000+ cars, gets trolled for bad buying experience and e-scooter delays

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a recent announcement said that the company has sold over 1000 through its used car platform Ola cars. Sharing the information through a Twitter post, Agarwal said that 1000+ used cars were sold over the previous weekend up till November 2. While sharing the post, Agarwal also gave the reference of flying cars, speaking how used vehicles have been flying off the cabinets.

While several appreciated and congratulated the OLA CEO on his Twitter post for the achievement, many others expressed some very crucial opinions a few unhealthy shopping for expertise, the vehicles being too dear, and a few even trolled him over the delay in supply of the Ola S1 electrical scooter that was promised over two months ago.

While several Twitterati commented about issues with the website itself, others spoke about how the pricing of the used cars on Ola cars is more expensive compared to the other platforms like OLX. There were also a few buyers who have used the Ola Cars platform but were not happy with the buying experience. One user commented saying "I'm very sorry to say this that I just regret for choosing @OlaCarsOfficial to buy a pre-owned car. Worst experience ever in my life. Coming up with silly false price excuse just a day before the delivery. Trust I had in Ola cars was broken."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitter users also took this opportunity to comment on how Ola Electric is delaying the deliveries of its electric scooter, and also how customers are not able to get a test ride of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Several customers have commented saying that they’ve both cancelled their reserving or are planning on doing it as a result of Ola is delaying the deliveries.

Earlier, in October, even Nikunj Sanghi, auto business skilled and former President of FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) posted a tweet saying “Ola Electric has been extremely non-transparent about the deliveries. Also collecting 100 per cent advance payment 2 /3 months before delivery date (which itself is undefined) is never heard of in the industry!!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The company last week had announced pre-owned car festival – Ola Cars Carnival- with deals and offers on 2000+ cars on Ola Cars platform.

As part of this festive offer, customers can avail discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh, as well as several industry first offers like free servicing for upto 2 years, a 12 month warranty, and a 7-dayreturn policy.

(with inputs from sources)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:55 PM IST