Odisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,112 Crore, Set To Create Nearly 10,000 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore, which are expected to generate nearly 10,000 jobs, officials said. The proposals were cleared at the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The approved projects span a wide range of sectors, from mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel and textiles, aerospace and defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and ship repair, to pharmaceuticals, refractories and aluminium downstream industries. The projects will be implemented across 11 districts, ensuring a regionally balanced industrial development and expanded employment opportunities, the Industries Department said in a statement.

Among the proposals approved were a five-star hotel by MK Assets Private Limited in Khurda at an investment of Rs 210 crore, a five-star hotel in Puri by Manjeera Hotels and Resorts at Rs 200 crore, a railway component manufacturing unit in Khurda by Nipha Ltd at Rs 384 crore, and a multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam at Rs 300 crore.

The SLSWCA also approved Northern Express Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd's proposal for a shipbuilding and ship-repair facility in Bhadrak at Rs 339.40 crore, JG Hosiery's apparel manufacturing unit in Khurda at Rs 100 crore, and Alventa Pharma's unit in Khurda at Rs 100 crore.

