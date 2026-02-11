 Odisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,112 Crore, Set To Create Nearly 10,000 Jobs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOdisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,112 Crore, Set To Create Nearly 10,000 Jobs

Odisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,112 Crore, Set To Create Nearly 10,000 Jobs

The Odisha government approved 23 industrial investment proposals totaling Rs 4,111.80 crore during the 144th SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The projects, spanning mechanical goods, textiles, aerospace & defence, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, refractories, aluminium downstream, and hospitality, will be implemented across 11 districts.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore, which are expected to generate nearly 10,000 jobs, officials said. The proposals were cleared at the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The approved projects span a wide range of sectors, from mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel and textiles, aerospace and defence manufacturing, shipbuilding and ship repair, to pharmaceuticals, refractories and aluminium downstream industries. The projects will be implemented across 11 districts, ensuring a regionally balanced industrial development and expanded employment opportunities, the Industries Department said in a statement.

Among the proposals approved were a five-star hotel by MK Assets Private Limited in Khurda at an investment of Rs 210 crore, a five-star hotel in Puri by Manjeera Hotels and Resorts at Rs 200 crore, a railway component manufacturing unit in Khurda by Nipha Ltd at Rs 384 crore, and a multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam at Rs 300 crore.

The SLSWCA also approved Northern Express Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd's proposal for a shipbuilding and ship-repair facility in Bhadrak at Rs 339.40 crore, JG Hosiery's apparel manufacturing unit in Khurda at Rs 100 crore, and Alventa Pharma's unit in Khurda at Rs 100 crore. 

FPJ Shorts
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game
Aditya Birla Group Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By UltraTech, Paints & Financial Services
Aditya Birla Group Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By UltraTech, Paints & Financial Services
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case
Unclaimed Bank Deposits In RBI's DEA Fund Reach ₹72,454 Crore, Government Promotes UDGAM Portal & Multiple Nominations
Unclaimed Bank Deposits In RBI's DEA Fund Reach ₹72,454 Crore, Government Promotes UDGAM Portal & Multiple Nominations

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditya Birla Group Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By...
Aditya Birla Group Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By...
Unclaimed Bank Deposits In RBI's DEA Fund Reach ₹72,454 Crore, Government Promotes UDGAM Portal &...
Unclaimed Bank Deposits In RBI's DEA Fund Reach ₹72,454 Crore, Government Promotes UDGAM Portal &...
Odisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,112 Crore, Set To Create Nearly 10,000 Jobs
Odisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,112 Crore, Set To Create Nearly 10,000 Jobs
Britannia Industries Q3 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 17.14% To ₹682.14 Crore, Sales Up 8.2% At ₹4,970...
Britannia Industries Q3 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 17.14% To ₹682.14 Crore, Sales Up 8.2% At ₹4,970...
Government Launches OFS To Sell Up To 5% Stake In BHEL At ₹254 Floor Price
Government Launches OFS To Sell Up To 5% Stake In BHEL At ₹254 Floor Price