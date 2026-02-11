 Rajasthan Budget Bulges With ₹6,800 Crore For Tap Water, ₹3,000 Crore For Solar Parks, Economy Set To Touch ₹21.52 Lakh Crore
Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the 2026-27 Budget, allocating Rs 6,800 crore for tap water under CM Jal Jeevan Mission (Rs 4,500 crore rural, Rs 2,300 crore urban) and Rs 2,950 crore for new solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Key initiatives include interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for 30,000 youth under the self-employment scheme, plus funds for roads.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday proposed Rs 6,800 crore to provide tap water to the rural and urban population and around Rs 3,000 crore for building solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer in the state Budget for 2026-27. Presenting the Budget for the year 2026-27, the finance minister Kumari highlighted the impact of structural reforms and prudent financial management undertaken by the present government and said the state's economic size has expanded significantly.

She said under the CM Jal Jeevan Mission villages will be covered and every household will be connected to tap water. This will cost Rs 4,500 crore. Drinking water will be provided in cities at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore. New solar parks will be built in Bikaner and Jaisalmer at Rs 2,950 crore. Under the CM Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans and grants up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided. This will benefit 30,000 youth.

Moreover, Rs 1,400 crore will be spent on non-patchable roads and Rs 600 crore on missing link roads. The Finance Minister said Rajasthan's economy is estimated to touch Rs 21,52,100 crore in 2026-27, and the per capita income of the state will also rise from Rs 1.67 lakh to Rs 2.02 lakh by the end of 2025-26. Kumari said the growth reflects the government's focus on strengthening the economy through fiscal discipline and policy reforms.

She said Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously striving to take the state forward on the path of economic prosperity, sustainable and inclusive development, embracing the core principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas." In her budget speech, she said, "To realize the vision of a developed Rajasthan by 2047, our government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has prioritized service, dedication, and good governance, keeping in mind the important role of the poor, youth, farmers, and women in this development journey."

