NTPC In Talks To Acquire Minority Stake In US-Based Clean Core Thorium Energy

New Delhi: NTPC is in talks to buy a minority stake in US-based nuclear fuel technology company Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE), the state-owned firm said on Friday. In a reply to a BSE query, NTPC said it continuously explores investment opportunities in domestic and international markets.

"In this context, the company is inter alia looking for a minority stake in Clean Core Thorium Energy," the power giant noted. Any decision of investment will be subject to due diligence and statutory/ regulatory approvals. The company did not disclose further information related to discussions underway.

Sources had told PTI that the homegrown power giant is exploring multiple international collaborations in the area of technology and fuel, including a minority equity investment in CCTE, to push its nuclear ambitions. The US-based company has developed a patented thorium and enriched uranium nuclear fuel called ANEEL. It claims that the fuel is compatible with existing pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR)/Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors.

NTPC looks to set up around 30 GW of company-owned nuclear projects across various locations in the country in line with the government's ambition of reaching 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

