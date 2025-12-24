NTPC To Set Up Green Hydrogen Plant In Greater Noida Through Research Wing NETRA

File Image |

New Delhi: Power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced its plan to set up a green hydrogen project of 1 tonne/day at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The project will be set up through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the Research & Development (R&D) wing of NTPC. NETRA will set up a plasma gasification-based green hydrogen plant on its campus at Greater Noida, the company said.

The plant is designed to produce 1 tonne of green hydrogen per day, NTPC said. The advanced plasma gasification technology will convert waste into tar-free syngas, which will be further processed to produce hydrogen using PSA/membrane technology, it said. NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements, and has an installed capacity of 85 GW+, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company aims to achieve 149 GW of production capacity by 2032, including 60 GW of renewable energy capacity, and targets to expand the overall capacity to 244 GW by 2037.

