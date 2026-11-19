IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: NLC India Renewables Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned NLC India Ltd, has taken a significant step towards its stock market debut by filing draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a ₹3,300 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed public issue will comprise a fresh equity share issue worth ₹3,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10 crore shares by promoter NLC India Ltd, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on November 18.

IPO Proceeds And Debt Repayment

The renewable energy company plans to allocate ₹2,475 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards repaying or prepaying outstanding borrowings.

As of November 10, its total outstanding debt stood at ₹3,525 crore. The remaining proceeds will support general corporate requirements. The company may also undertake a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹660 crore. If completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced proportionately.

Renewable Energy Expansion Plans

NLC India Renewables operates across solar, wind and hybrid power generation, supplying electricity primarily to government agencies and public utilities. Its operations include ground-mounted solar installations, rooftop projects and floating solar facilities.

The company is also exploring emerging clean energy technologies, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped storage projects and green hydrogen.

Project Portfolio And Financial Performance

As of October 2026, the company's renewable energy project portfolio and pipeline stood at 16,203.96 MW, alongside 8,238.30 MWh of energy storage capacity. For FY26, NLC India Renewables reported revenue from operations of ₹172.6 crore and net profit of ₹45.4 crore.

The company acquired its parent's renewable energy business undertaking, primarily comprising seven projects, effective January 1, 2026. Backed by NLC India's nearly seven-decade operational legacy, the company operates in a competitive renewable energy market alongside Adani Green Energy, NTPC Green Energy and ACME Solar Holdings.

SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are managing the proposed IPO.

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