Pace Digitek |

Mumbai: Pace Digitek Limited has secured a major ₹2,691 crore contract from NTPC Green Energy Limited for a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Gujarat, strengthening its position in India's renewable energy infrastructure sector.

The company received the Letter of Award (LoA) on November 16, 2026. The contract value includes applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

600 MW Battery Storage Project

The order involves engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and long-term operations and maintenance services for a battery energy storage system with 600 MW capacity and 1,800 MWh storage capability.

The project covers Block-01 and Block-02 under Cluster-01 of the 3,300 MWh BESS development at the NTPC REL Khavda Solar Plant in Gujarat. The contract adds a significant project to Pace Digitek's growing energy storage portfolio.

Order Book Crosses ₹13,000 Crore

Following the NTPC Green Energy contract, Pace Digitek's cumulative order inflows for FY27 have reached ₹5,129 crore. The company's total executable order book has expanded to ₹13,427 crore, providing visibility into its upcoming project execution pipeline. Its consolidated battery energy storage project portfolio now stands at 6.62 GWh.

Manufacturing Capacity Expansion

Pace Digitek Chairman and Managing Director Venugopalrao Maddisetty said the latest contract reflects the company's manufacturing scale and project execution capabilities.

The company currently operates domestic BESS manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh. It is also working towards expanding this capacity to 10 GWh to support its growing project portfolio.

Focus On Renewable Energy

Battery energy storage systems play an important role in renewable energy integration by storing electricity for use when generation is lower or demand increases.

The Khavda project adds to Pace Digitek's involvement in India's expanding energy storage infrastructure. With its enlarged order book and planned manufacturing expansion, the company is positioning itself to execute larger battery storage projects.

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