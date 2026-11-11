From Bus To Garbage Dump, Gujarat Mawa Consignment Raises Hygiene Concerns In MP's Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department collected samples of 'mawa' (milk solids) reportedly transported from Gujarat after concerns were raised over its quality and unloading near a garbage dump at Indore Naka in Khandwa on Wednesday.

According to reports, several sacks of 'mawa' were unloaded from buses near the garbage dump instead of the designated bus stand, prompting concerns over transportation and storage conditions.

Public representative Ravi Awar raised objections and demanded an inspection by the Food Safety Department.

Following the complaint, food safety officer Radheshyam Gole reached the spot and collected samples for examination.

During the inspection, two containers of 'mawa' were reportedly found unsuitable for consumption and subsequently destroyed. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the material being buried in a pit.

Gole said samples had been collected and further action would be taken under the Food Safety Act. The laboratory findings will determine whether additional proceedings are required.

Earlier complaints had also been received regarding the transportation of 'mawa' from Gujarat through buses passing via Khargone and Indore.

However, previous testing conducted through the Food Department's mobile laboratory had reportedly found the samples satisfactory.

The latest inspection has brought renewed attention to the quality checks conducted on dairy products transported to Khandwa, particularly during periods of increased demand.

Authorities may need to examine transportation conditions, storage arrangements and the origin of consignments to establish whether prescribed food safety standards were followed.

The department's laboratory report is awaited, while further action will depend on its findings and any violations established during the inquiry.