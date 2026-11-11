IIM Indore IPMAT 2027 Exam Date Announced! Entrance Test On April 24 For Five-Year Management Programme; Check Eligibility, Pattern And Marking Scheme | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced that the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) for 2027 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2027, during the afternoon shift.

The national-level entrance test offers admission into the institute's prestigious five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

Candidates applying for the test must have passed their Class XII or equivalent qualifying examination, with no minimum percentage specified. General category applicants must be born on or after Aug 1, 2007.

Candidates from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities categories receive a five-year relaxation, making those born on or after Aug 1, 2002, eligible to apply.

The two-hour computer-based exam comprises 90 questions split equally into three 40-minute sections. The Quantitative Ability short-answer section consists of 15 questions.

The Quantitative Ability multiple-choice section includes 30 questions, while the Verbal Ability section contains 45 questions in multiple-choice and short-answer formats.

Both multiple-choice sections follow a marking scheme of four marks for correct answers and a one-mark deduction for incorrect responses.

The syllabus spans Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability. Topics cover core arithmetic, higher mathematics, passage-based puzzles, graphical data sets, grammar, reading comprehension, and vocabulary.