MP High Court Gets Threat To Bomb Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert On Nov 15; Email Sent Via Foreign IP Address

Gwalior/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has received a threat email warning of an IED blast during famous singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Indore scheduled on November 15. Security agencies across the state have been placed on high alert. The threat has prompted Gwalior and Indore Police, along with the Special Task Force (STF) in Bhopal, to strengthen security arrangements and launch a technical investigation to identify the sender and determine the credibility of the warning.

According to reports, the threatening message was received on the official e-mail ID of the Gwalior High Court around two days ago. The sender specifically mentioned the upcoming concert and threatened to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) on the stage.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Sutkirti Somwanshi confirmed receipt of the threatening e-mail. Following the alert, police tightened security around the High Court premises and the residences of judges as a precautionary measure.

The Indore Police and Bhopal STF were immediately alerted about the threat. Security agencies are coordinating to assess potential risks and review arrangements for the November 15 event, which is expected to attract a large gathering.

Foreign IP Address Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations suggest that the e-mail was sent using an IP address linked to a foreign network. However, investigators suspect that the sender may have used an alternative network to conceal their actual location and identity.

Technical teams from Gwalior and Indore Police, along with the Bhopal STF, are examining the digital trail to trace the message's origin and identify those responsible.

The latest warning follows similar bomb threats sent last week to three private schools in Indore and the office of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Police are also examining possible links between the earlier threats and the latest e-mail. Investigations remain underway.