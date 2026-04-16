Pace Digitek Secures ₹64,597 Million FY26 Orders, Energy Segment Drives Majority Growth

Pace Digitek Limited reported total order inflows of Rupees 64,597 million for FY26, with the energy segment contributing Rupees 58,147 million and telecom adding Rupees 6,450 million. |

Bengaluru: Pace Digitek is seeing a decisive shift in its business mix, with energy emerging as the dominant growth driver amid rising opportunities in renewable and storage infrastructure.

Order Inflows Surge

Pace Digitek Limited, along with its subsidiaries, reported total order inflows of Rs 64,597 million for FY26, as detailed in the press release on page 2. The surge reflects increased participation in large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy domain. This strong inflow provides a solid foundation for future revenue visibility and execution planning.

Energy Segment Leads Growth

The energy business accounted for Rs 58,147 million of total inflows, significantly outpacing the telecom segment, which contributed Rs 6,450 million. Growth in this segment was driven by projects related to battery energy storage systems and renewable-linked opportunities, positioning the company to benefit from India’s ongoing energy transition.

Diversified Contract Mix

The company’s energy orders are spread across multiple contract types, including Build Own Operate (BOO), EPC, and supply agreements. BOO contracts contributed Rs 24,550 million, accounting for 42 percent of energy inflows and offering long-term annuity revenue. EPC contracts made up Rs 30,484 million, while supply contracts added Rs 3,114 million, supporting near-term revenue generation and capacity utilization.

Strong Client Base

Pace Digitek secured projects from key public sector clients such as KPTCL, KREDL, NTPC, SECI, and MAHAGENCO, along with private sector customers. This diversified client base enhances execution credibility and ensures a steady pipeline of projects across sectors. The mix of government and private contracts also reduces dependency on any single revenue stream.

Telecom Segment Stability

While energy leads growth, the telecom segment continues to provide stable and recurring cash flows. Orders in this segment include operations and maintenance, equipment supply, and infrastructure projects from clients such as BSNL, Tata Teleservices, RailTel, and Indian Railways. This ensures consistent execution and operational continuity across multiple regions.

Growth Strategy Ahead

Management indicated that FY26 marks a pivotal year, with increasing focus on energy and renewable infrastructure. The diversified order mix supports both long-term revenue visibility and near-term execution. The company plans to continue leveraging its capabilities to capture opportunities in evolving energy markets while maintaining disciplined growth.

With strong order inflows and a growing energy portfolio, Pace Digitek is positioning itself for sustained expansion, balancing long-term projects with stable telecom operations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.