Pace Digitek Secures ₹494.54 Crore NTPC BESS EPC Order With 11-Year Maintenance Scope

Pace Digitek Limited has received a Rs 494.54 crore order from NTPC. |

Mumbai: In a push into large-scale energy storage, Pace Digitek has landed a significant NTPC contract that strengthens its position in India’s fast-growing grid stabilisation and renewable integration segment.

Wins Large EPC Order

The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 494.54 crore, excluding GST, from NTPC for executing a BESS project at the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Station. The contract covers end-to-end execution, positioning Pace Digitek as a key contributor to infrastructure supporting energy transition.

Covers Full Lifecycle Scope

The order spans ex-works supply, logistics, installation, and commissioning of the BESS system. It also includes civil, structural, and architectural works, alongside testing and guarantee performance checks. Beyond execution, the company will handle comprehensive annual maintenance for 11 years, ensuring long-term operational reliability.

Driven By Storage Demand

The contract reflects rising demand for battery energy storage systems as utilities integrate renewable power into the grid. By securing both execution and maintenance responsibilities, Pace Digitek is aligning itself with utilities seeking reliable, long-duration storage solutions. The deal also indicates NTPC’s continued investment in stabilising power supply through advanced storage technologies.

Execution Timeline Defined

Pace Digitek will complete supply and services within 15 months, followed by long-term maintenance support. The domestic nature of the contract, with no related-party involvement, underscores its competitive win in India’s public sector energy projects space.

The order marks a meaningful addition to Pace Digitek’s project pipeline while reinforcing its capabilities in EPC and energy storage solutions, areas expected to see sustained demand as India accelerates its clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct independent research before making financial decisions.