Solarworld Energy Solutions Wins ₹285.13 Cr NTPC BESS Orders Across Two Thermal Projects In March 2026

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited has secured two EPC contracts from NTPC Limited. |

New Delhi: Solarworld is doubling down on India’s fast-growing energy storage space, picking up two sizeable battery projects from NTPC within minutes of each other on the same day.

Secures twin BESS orders

The company received two separate letters of award for battery energy storage system (BESS) EPC projects under NTPC’s thermal power station programme (Lot-2). The larger contract covers 75 MW/150 MWh at the Solapur Super Thermal Power Station, valued at approximately INR 176.91 crore. The second project involves 50 MW/100 MWh at the Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station, worth around INR 108.22 crore.

Builds sizable order book

Together, the two projects take Solarworld’s total awarded capacity in this segment to 125 MW/250 MWh in a single day. Both contracts were awarded by NTPC Limited, India’s largest power utility, and fall under domestic project classification. The scope includes full engineering, procurement, and construction responsibilities, signaling Solarworld’s expanding footprint in utility-scale storage deployments.

Gains from storage push

The back-to-back wins highlight how utilities are accelerating investments in battery storage to stabilise renewable-heavy grids. Solarworld, through its filing signed by Company Secretary Varsha Bharti, indicated that the awards align with NTPC’s broader push to integrate storage solutions into thermal assets, improving flexibility and peak load management.

Execution timeline set

Both projects are scheduled for completion within 15 months, giving Solarworld a near-term execution pipeline. The contracts are not related-party transactions, and the company confirmed no promoter group interest in the awarding entity, ensuring arm’s-length dealings.

Solarworld’s latest wins reinforce its positioning in India’s emerging battery storage market, as utilities increasingly pair conventional and renewable generation with storage to enhance grid reliability and efficiency.

Dislclaimer: This article is based on company filings and publicly available information. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult financial advisors before making decisions.