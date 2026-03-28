NTPC Approves ₹5,821.90 Crore Battery Storage Project & ₹3,173.67 Crore JV Investment

NTPC Limited’s board has approved a Rs 5821.90 crore investment in a Battery Energy Storage System with 4.70 GWh capacity. |

New Delhi: NTPC is doubling down on both clean energy storage and thermal capacity expansion, signaling a balanced approach to future power demand.

The company’s board has cleared a major investment in a Battery Energy Storage System with a total capacity of 4.70 GWh. The project carries an estimated cost of Rs 5821.90 crore, highlighting NTPC’s push into grid-scale energy storage to support renewable integration and power stability.

Alongside storage, NTPC approved an additional equity infusion of Rs 3173.67 crore into Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited. This joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited will use the funds to develop the Meja Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II with a planned capacity of 3x800 MW.

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With this latest investment, NTPC’s total equity commitment in the joint venture will rise to Rs 5000 crore. The funding will be released subject to proportional contribution from its partner, maintaining the existing 50:50 ownership structure, as detailed in Annexure-A on page 2.

The expansion is aimed at boosting generation capacity while maintaining operational balance. The Stage-II project is expected to be completed by 2029-30, supporting long-term power demand growth. Meanwhile, the storage project positions NTPC to better manage intermittent renewable energy supply.

NTPC’s dual investment strategy reflects a combination of energy transition initiatives and conventional capacity expansion to meet evolving power sector needs.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.