 Coal India Expands Beyond Coal with Big Battery Project Win, Secures ₹1,057 Crore Energy Storage Deal from Telangana GENCO
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HomeBusinessCoal India Expands Beyond Coal with Big Battery Project Win, Secures ₹1,057 Crore Energy Storage Deal from Telangana GENCO

Coal India Expands Beyond Coal with Big Battery Project Win, Secures ₹1,057 Crore Energy Storage Deal from Telangana GENCO

Coal India has won a Rs 1,057 crore battery energy storage project from Telangana GENCO. The 750 MWh project will be completed in 18 months, marking the company’s push into clean energy. This move supports India’s energy transition and strengthens Coal India’s presence beyond traditional coal mining.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
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Coal India has won a ₹1,057 crore battery energy storage project from Telangana GENCO. |

Mumbai: Coal India Limited (CIL) has won a major order worth ₹1,057 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation (GENCO). The company received a Letter of Award (LoA) to set up a battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Project Details

The project will be developed at Choutuppal in Telangana. It will have a capacity of 750 MWh, which means it can supply 187.5 MW of power for four hours.

This kind of battery system helps store electricity and supply it when demand is high, making power supply more stable and reliable.

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Timeline and Agreement

Coal India said the project will be completed within 18 months after signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA).

As part of the deal:

- The company will supply power at a tariff of ₹3.14 lakh per MW per month

- It must submit performance bank guarantees and required documents within 15 days

- After that, the final agreement will be signed

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Entry into Clean Energy

This project shows Coal India’s growing focus on clean energy and new technologies. Traditionally known for coal mining, the company is now expanding into renewable and energy storage sectors as part of India’s energy transition.

No Conflict of Interest

The company clarified that the order is from a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transactions.

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Stock Performance

Shares of Coal India closed slightly higher at ₹445.10 before the announcement. The stock has gained around 14.63% in the last six months, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

This project is an important step for Coal India as it moves beyond coal and enters the future-focused energy storage business.

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