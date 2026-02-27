Coal India Boosts Supplies Ahead Of Summer, Says 175 MT Stock Ready To Meet Peak Power Demand

File Image |

Mumbai: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has said it is fully prepared to meet the expected rise in coal demand during the upcoming summer season. As temperatures begin to climb, electricity use across the country is also increasing. The company assured that there is no risk of coal shortage.

CIL has created a three-level buffer system to ensure steady supply. This includes coal kept at mine pitheads, coal stocked at thermal power plants, and coal that is already uncovered and ready for extraction at mines.

175 Million Tonnes Available

As of February 26, 2026, CIL’s subsidiaries were holding 115 million tonnes (MT) of coal at pitheads. Coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants stood at nearly 55 MT as of February 25 - the highest level for this time of year. Another 5.5 MT of coal was available in transit at goods sheds, washeries and ports.

Together, total ready availability stands at around 175.5 MT. According to the company, this is more than sufficient to handle any sudden spike in demand from the power sector and other industries during summer.

In addition, about 60.2 MT of coal has already been exposed at mines. This means the overburden has been removed and the coal can be quickly extracted and supplied when required.

Why Summer Demand Rises?

Power demand increases sharply during summer because people use more air conditioners, coolers, refrigerators and irrigation pumps. To meet this higher demand, thermal power plants must increase generation, which leads to higher coal consumption.

Coal-based thermal power remains the backbone of India’s electricity system. It accounts for around 70 percent of installed capacity and produces nearly 75 percent of annual electricity. While renewable energy like solar and wind is expanding, thermal power ensures stable and continuous supply, especially during peak demand.

Higher domestic coal availability may also reduce imports, especially at a time when global coal prices have strengthened.