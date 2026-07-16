Waaree ESS Opens 5.15 GWh BESS Container Manufacturing Facility, Marks First Milestone In Planned 20 GWh Capacity Expansion

Waaree ESS has commissioned a 5.15 GWh BESS container manufacturing facility. |

Mumbai: Waaree Energy Storage Solutions (Waaree ESS) on Thursday announced the commencement of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Container Manufacturing Facility. The facility, with a capacity of 5.15 GWh, is the first milestone in Waaree ESS's planned 20 GWh manufacturing roadmap.

Increased Capacity

Initially planned for 3.5 GWh, the facility's capacity was uprated to 5.15 GWh. This increase was driven by improved production throughput and higher energy density in battery cells, the company said.

Advanced Technology

The new BESS container plant incorporates Industry 4.0 technologies. It features Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), intelligent material handling systems, automated assembly lines, and advanced testing and quality assurance systems.

Target Applications

Designed for both utility-scale and commercial and industrial applications, the facility will produce energy storage solutions. Waaree ESS expects these solutions to be reliable and scalable.

Future Expansion Plans

For the current financial year, Waaree ESS intends to operationalise additional facilities. These include a 5.15 GWh battery pack manufacturing facility and a 3.5 GWh lithium cell manufacturing unit.

Domestic Ecosystem Impact

The company stated that these combined facilities will create a robust domestic energy storage ecosystem. This is expected to support India's clean energy goals and reduce reliance on imported technologies.

Supporting Renewable Energy

Battery Energy Storage Systems are crucial for India's expanding solar and wind power sectors, according to the company. BESS enables storage of renewable energy for use during peak demand, enhancing grid stability.

Management Commentary

Sunil Rathi, Director, Waaree, said BESS are the backbone of a renewable-powered future. He added that domestically manufactured energy storage is essential for grid stability, energy security, and sustainable growth during India's clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.