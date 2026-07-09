Premier Energies Opens 5.6 GW Solar Module Plant, Total Capacity Reaches 11.1 GW

Premier Energies Ltd has inaugurated a 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Telangana. |

Mumbai: Premier Energies Ltd on Thursday announced the inauguration of its new 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Rangareddy, Telangana. The facility was opened by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Expanded Manufacturing Capacity

The new plant increases Premier Energies' total module manufacturing capacity to 11.1 GW. This expansion is aimed at strengthening the company's ability to serve both domestic and international markets.

Advanced Technology

The Seetharampur facility includes G12R TOPCon module manufacturing lines and India's first Zero Bus Bar manufacturing unit. It also features AGV-enabled material movement and AI-powered quality inspection systems.

Read Also Premier Energies Launches 630 Wp All-Black Solar Module At RenewX Chennai

New Business Segments

The company also conducted ground-breaking ceremonies for a 6 GWh BESS facility and an 18,000 MT per annum aluminium frames facility. These projects mark Premier Energies' entry into allied clean-energy and manufacturing segments.

Strategic Importance

According to the company, these new projects are expected to strengthen its supply chain and contribute to India's goal of building a self-reliant clean-energy ecosystem. The entire Seetharampur manufacturing campus spans 75 acres.

Read Also ACME Solar Achieves 2 GWh BESS Milestone In Rajasthan, Targets 10 GWh By 2027

Job Creation

Once fully operational, the Seetharampur facility is expected to create over 3,000 jobs. Premier Energies said this will empower local communities and support a more diverse workforce.

Management Commentary

Surender Pal Singh Saluja, Chairman, Premier Energies, said the inauguration of the Seetharampur facility marks a proud milestone in the company's 30-year journey. Sudhir Reddy, Director, Premier Energies, added that the facility, along with the upcoming BESS and aluminium frames plants, strengthens the company's integrated, technology-led clean-energy manufacturing platform.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.