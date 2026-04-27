Premier Energies Launches 630 Wp All-Black Solar Module At RenewX Chennai

Premier Energies introduced India’s first all-black G12R DCR solar module, branded NeoBlack Series, at RenewX Chennai on April 27, 2026. |

Hyderabad: Rooftop solar is getting a design upgrade, and Premier Energies is betting that looks matter just as much as performance in driving adoption across urban India.

Launch Targets Rooftop Segment

Premier Energies rolled out its NeoBlack Series as India’s first all-black G12R DCR solar module, aiming squarely at residential and premium commercial rooftops. The module delivers between 600 Wp and 630 Wp, positioning it among higher-capacity offerings in the segment. By blending performance with a uniform black finish, the company is addressing a long-standing concern—how solar panels fit visually into modern architecture.

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Performance Meets Design

The new module uses next-generation TOPCon cell technology to boost efficiency while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. It is engineered for high light absorption and reduced glare, making it suitable for densely populated urban settings. According to details in the press release, the product also offers anti-PID performance and durability under low and diffused light conditions, ensuring stable output across varying environments.

Leadership Highlights Innovation

Srini Adapa, Chief Growth Officer, indicated that the product reflects a shift in consumer expectations, where homeowners increasingly value both efficiency and visual appeal. He suggested the company is responding to a growing demand for solar solutions that integrate seamlessly into residential spaces. Meanwhile, Chief Production Officer Chandra Mauli Kumar emphasized that the company’s in-house manufacturing capabilities help maintain consistency, efficiency, and durability across the product line.

Strategy Aligns With Demand

The launch strengthens Premier Energies’ presence in the residential rooftop market, particularly as demand rises under government-backed initiatives like PM Surya Ghar. With over 30 years in the solar business, the company is leveraging its manufacturing scale and technology focus to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. The NeoBlack Series adds a design-led dimension to its broader product portfolio.

Premier Energies’ latest launch underscores a clear shift in the solar industry—where performance alone is no longer enough, and design is emerging as a key driver of adoption.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and does not include independent verification or additional sources.