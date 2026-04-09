Premier Energies Secures ₹2,577 Crore Solar Orders In Q4 FY26 With Execution Through FY28

Premier Energies Limited has secured orders worth Rs 2,577 crore in Q4 FY26 for supplying 1,600 MW of solar cells and modules, with execution scheduled across FY27 and FY28. |

Hyderabad: India’s solar manufacturing momentum continues to build, and Premier Energies is riding that wave with a fresh batch of large-scale orders that underline rising demand for domestic renewable energy solutions.

Premier Energies reported fresh orders aggregating Rs 2,577 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, covering the supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules. These contracts are slated for execution over FY27 and FY28, ensuring multi-year revenue visibility. The order inflow reflects sustained demand from India’s renewable sector, particularly as developers accelerate project timelines to meet clean energy targets.

The new orders come from a mix of domestic Independent Power Producers, module manufacturers, and EPC contractors. This diversified client profile reduces dependency on any single segment while strengthening the company’s market reach. It also signals broad-based industry confidence in Premier Energies’ ability to deliver at scale, particularly in a competitive and rapidly evolving solar manufacturing landscape.

To support growing demand, the company is scaling up its manufacturing footprint. Solar cell capacity is expected to reach 10.6 GW by September 2026, while module capacity has already been expanded to 11.1 GW. This expansion aligns with the company’s integrated manufacturing strategy, allowing tighter control over production quality and supply timelines while improving operational efficiency.

Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja indicated that the strong order inflow reflects customer trust in the company’s technology roadmap and manufacturing capabilities. He linked the growth to India’s accelerating renewable energy push under national initiatives, emphasizing the company’s focus on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale while staying aligned with industry trends and policy direction.

With a track record spanning three decades, Premier Energies continues to position itself as a key player in India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem, leveraging scale, technology, and execution capabilities to capture emerging opportunities. The latest order wins and capacity expansion plans highlight Premier Energies’ intent to strengthen its position in India’s fast-growing renewable energy market while ensuring sustained growth visibility.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release and may include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.