Waaree Energies Secures 236.22 MW Solar Module Order, Supplies To US Subsidiary Under New Deal

Waaree Energies' US subsidiary received an order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules. |

Mumbai: Waaree Solar Americas Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, announced on Monday that it has secured an order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules.

Order Origin

The order was placed by an international customer known for developing and managing sustainable infrastructure solutions, primarily in renewable energy.

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Supply Details

The contract involves a one-time supply of solar modules. Waaree Solar Americas will deliver these modules during the first and second quarters of the financial year 2027-28.

Transaction Details

Waaree Energies confirmed that neither its promoter nor promoter group, nor any group companies, have an interest in the entity that awarded the order. The company also stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

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