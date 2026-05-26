Pace Digitek Reports 61% Revenue Growth To ₹1,096.8 Crore, PAT Up 88% In Q4

Pace Digitek reported 60.5 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 1,096.8 crore, while net profit rose 88.1 percent to Rupees 105.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Pace Digitek Limited reported strong growth in its audited consolidated financial results for Q4 FY26, driven by higher execution across its energy and telecom infrastructure businesses. Revenue from operations rose 60.5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,096.8 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rupees 683.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax increased 88.1 percent to Rupees 105.9 crore from Rupees 56.3 crore a year earlier. EBITDA more than doubled to Rupees 163.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.9 percent from 11.2 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company did not disclose quarter-on-quarter figures for Q3 FY26 in the release. However, Pace Digitek highlighted continued expansion in project execution during the quarter across both Energy and Telecom & ICT segments. Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 rose 93.9 percent year-on-year to Rupees 146 crore. PAT margin expanded to 9.5 percent from 8.2 percent in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved operational performance and higher project execution. The company also maintained a healthy balance sheet with cash and bank balances of Rupees 769 crore and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09x.

What Drove The Numbers

Growth during the year was supported by expansion in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), telecom infrastructure deployment, and manufacturing integration. Pace Digitek operationalised a 2.5 GWh BESS manufacturing platform and delivered 178 BESS containers during FY26.

The company executed 480 MWh of utility-scale BESS capacity and continued investments toward expanding manufacturing capacity to 10 GWh. In the telecom segment, the company manufactured 7,877 telecom power systems, erected 1,035 telecom towers, and completed 2,109 km optical fibre cable rollout projects during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 8.3 percent to Rupees 2,641.3 crore from Rupees 2,438.8 crore in FY25. Full-year PAT increased 10.1 percent to Rupees 307.3 crore, while PBT rose 11.9 percent to Rupees 430 crore.

The company’s executable order book stood at Rupees 11,338 crore as of May 25, 2026, including Rupees 8,854 crore from the Energy business and Rupees 2,484 crore from Telecom & ICT operations. During FY26, Pace Digitek was also listed on the NSE and BSE, marking its stock market debut.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.