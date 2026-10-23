NLC India Signs MoUs For ₹37,000 Crore Odisha Investment, Focusing On Power, Minerals, And Gasification

NLC India |

Mumbai: NLC India Limited (NLCIL) announced on 22 October 2026 that it signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) for new projects in Odisha.

Thermal Power Plant

NLCIL will develop a 3200 MW (4x800 MW) ultra-super critical coal-based thermal power plant in Odisha. This project involves a potential investment of ₹35,000 crore and is expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 4,000 persons.

Mineral Processing Facility

The company will also establish a beach sand mineral processing facility with a tentative investment of ₹2,000 crore. This facility is projected to generate 500 potential jobs.

Coal Gasification Project

NLCIL will explore a coal gasification project in Odisha, investigating the technical feasibility of coal gasification and synthesis gas production for potential applications in the fertilizer sector.

MoU Signatories

The MoUs were signed by IS Jasper Rose, Executive Director (Mines & Land), NLCIL, and Aboli Sunil Naravane, Managing Director, IPICOL. The signing occurred in the presence of Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Energy, Government of Odisha, and Prasanna Kumar Acharya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NLCIL.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.