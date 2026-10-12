Yogi Govt Creating New Employment Opportunities By Connecting Youth With Skill Training | AI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously working to empower the state's youth for employment and self-employment by providing quality technical and vocational training. In this direction, the fifth phase of admissions against vacant seats in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the 2026-27 session has commenced. Candidates who registered earlier but were not selected, along with new online applicants, will also get a chance to apply for admission to the seats remaining vacant after the fourth phase.

Abhishek Singh, Special Secretary, Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Executive Director of the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), has issued detailed guidelines regarding the fifth phase of the admission process.

He said the merit list, prepared based on candidates' educational qualifications against the vacant seats, has been shared with the respective government ITIs. Instructions have been issued to complete the admission process transparently and in an orderly manner within the prescribed timeline.

Candidates seeking admission can visit the official SCVT website, www.scvtup.in, and click on the ‘Rank for Fifth Phase’ link to download their rank cards. To do so, they must select the option for previously registered candidates or new applicants and enter their registration number and date of birth. After obtaining the rank card, candidates must print it and sign it. Candidates must submit the signed rank card between October 13 and October 15, 2026, at any government Industrial Training Institute in the concerned district, specifically at the nodal government ITI.

Seat allocation in the fifth phase will follow the prescribed order of priority. First, candidates who registered up to the fourth phase but were not selected will be admitted against available vacant seats. Thereafter, the committee will allocate trades and courses to candidates who submit new online applications, based on merit, against the remaining vacant seats.

The district-level selection committee will complete the entire process and prepare the approved list of selected candidates by October 16, 2026. The selection list will also be displayed on the notice board of the concerned institution so candidates can be informed promptly.

The principals of the institutions have been instructed to thoroughly verify candidates' original documents before granting admission. The admission process will be completed only after verifying educational qualifications, caste certificates, and other necessary documents. This will ensure transparency in the admission process and ensure eligible candidates receive their due opportunity.

The SCVT portal will also upload and verify the details of all candidates admitted to government Industrial Training Institutes within the prescribed timeline. The institutions have been instructed to upload and verify the data of all admitted candidates on the portal by midnight on October 17, 2026.

The Yogi government prioritizes enabling the state's youth to move toward ‘skill leading to employment and employment leading to self-reliance’. Through government ITIs, young people receive technical and vocational training aligned with industry requirements, enabling them to access better opportunities suited to their skills in the changing employment market.

This additional phase of admissions against vacant seats will give more young people the opportunity to access skill training and further accelerate the government's efforts to make the state's youth self-reliant.