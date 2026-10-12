Yogi Govt Is Transforming The 'Tapobhoomi' Of Maharishi Bhrigu, Giving Religious Tourism A New Dimension | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken an important step toward connecting Ballia district's spiritual and mythological heritage with tourism. Maharishi Bhrigu Ashram, a major center of faith, is set to receive tourism facilities and a grand makeover.

Under the Mukhyamantri Paryatan Sthal Vikas Yojana, the project will cost Rs. 8.74 crore. According to popular belief, Maharishi Bhrigu, who holds a prominent place among the Saptarishis, performed penance at this sacred site in Ballia, where the Bhrigu Samhita was also composed.

Notably, transforming Maharishi Bhrigu Ashram has remained among CM Yogi's priorities. The CM has spoken about developing a Maharishi Bhrigu Corridor in Ballia along the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. In this context, the tourism development initiative is seen as a step toward turning that commitment into reality.

State government plans to connect centers of faith and spirituality, along with mythological and historical heritage sites, to modern tourism facilities. This will not only provide better facilities for devotees but also give tourists from India and abroad an opportunity to discover the Tapobhoomi of Maharishi Bhrigu and Ballia's rich cultural heritage.

Under the Ashram development project, premises will be enhanced with modern facilities and an attractive cultural ambiance. Planned facilities include a grand entrance gate, a two-story multipurpose hall, a visitor shelter for devotees' convenience, attractive wall and mural art, modern signage, and a light & sound show that will bring to life the glorious mythological heritage of Maharishi Bhrigu.

Special attention has been given to the basic facilities tourists require. Modern tourism facilities are being developed to familiarize visitors with Maharishi Bhrigu's history and the site's mythological significance.

Ballia district, with its ancient heritage and glorious history, is now emerging as a new tourism hub. Located adjacent to the Bihar border, district also holds special religious and cultural significance. Located about 130 kilometers from Varanasi, Ballia also has a distinct identity from a tourism perspective.

According to popular belief, Maharishi Valmiki, author of the Ramayana, also stayed here. Ballia is also known as a land of revolutionaries for its role in the freedom struggle. State government's tourism development efforts are rapidly transforming the district's identity. More than 10.31 lakh tourists arrived in 2025, showing its growing tourism potential.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that, under the guidance of CM Yogi, the state government is continuously working to give religious and spiritual tourism a new direction.

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As part of these efforts, the Tapobhoomi of Maharishi Bhrigu, a center of devotees' faith for thousands of years, is being developed for tourism. Maharishi Bhrigu Ashram is not merely a place of religious faith but also an important center of the state's rich ancient cultural and mythological heritage. Work on the comprehensive tourism development of the ancient Ashram has already begun on the ground.

ACS, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Department, Amrit Abhijat, said the state government is prioritizing the development of sites of religious, spiritual, and mythological significance through various schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Paryatan Sthal Vikas Yojana.

Development of Maharishi Bhrigu Ashram in Ballia will become a special attraction for devotees. Developing Maharishi Bhrigu Ashram alongside sites covered under the state's 12 tourism circuits will give wider recognition to its religious and cultural significance and also promote religious tourism in the region.