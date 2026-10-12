Irrigation And Drinking Water Facilities Being Strengthened From Bundelkhand To Western UP Through The Yogi Govt's Efforts | X

Under the Yogi government, work is progressing rapidly on various projects to expand irrigation and drinking water facilities in Uttar Pradesh. Projects such as the Ken-Betwa Link Canal Project, Madhya Ganga Stage-2, Kanhar Irrigation Project and canal revival are important steps towards strengthening water management in the state. Once these projects are complete, lakhs of farmers will benefit from irrigation, while a large population will gain access to drinking water.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Uttar Pradesh, the Ken-Betwa Link Canal Project will develop an irrigation area of 2.51 lakh hectares in the districts of Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba and Lalitpur. Approximately 3 lakh farmers will receive irrigation, while 21 lakh people will benefit from drinking water.

In a water-scarce region like Bundelkhand, this project will play an important role in making agriculture more reliable and meeting rural households' water needs. Improved irrigation availability will make it easier for farmers to arrange water for their crops and will promote agricultural activities.

97 percent of the Madhya Ganga Stage-2 project is complete. Upon completion, it will develop an irrigation capacity of 1.46 lakh hectares in Amroha, Sambhal, and Moradabad, benefiting more than 4.10 lakh farmers. Meanwhile, construction of the Rohin Barrage on the Rohin River in Maharajganj has been completed. This will add 5,386 hectares of irrigation capacity and benefit 16,000 farmers.

The Kanhar Irrigation Project is expected to benefit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in addition to Uttar Pradesh. Upon completion, the project will add 35,467 hectares of irrigation capacity. In addition, 2 lakh people will receive drinking water facilities, and 53,000 farmers across 108 villages will benefit.

Work is also underway to revive canals to better utilize the state's water resources. Over the past few years, the department has completed excavation and gap-related work on 110 canals spanning 613 kilometers, ensuring water reaches their tail ends. This has irrigated an additional 37,285 hectares and benefited 42,000 farmers.