NLC India Declares 38.5% Dividend For FY26, Profit After Tax Up 38.91% To ₹3,769 Crore

NLC India |

Mumbai: NLC India on 29 September 2026 announced a total dividend payout of 38.5% for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to ₹533.86 crore. This includes an interim dividend of 36% already declared.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,769 crore, an increase of 38.91% over the previous year. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹3,875 crore, growing by 4.84% year-on-year. Revenue from operations reached ₹17,490 crore.

Operational Growth and EBITDA

EBITDA touched an all-time high of ₹7,475 crore, reflecting a growth of 14.78% from the previous year. Capital expenditure for the year reached ₹9,131 crore, with net worth expanding by 14.96% to ₹21,525 crore.

Production and Green Energy

NLC India reported an annual coal production of 19.14 MT and dispatch of 17.69 MT from Talabira-II & III OCP. The company also generated 2.26 billion units of green energy, an all-time high.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Vision

The company noted the commencement of coal production at Pachwara South Coal Mine and full commercial operation of all three 660 MW units at NUPPL Ghatampur. NLC India plans to achieve 20 GW power capacity and over 100 MTPA mining capacity by 2047, driven by renewable expansion, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen pilot projects, and diversification into critical minerals.

Annual General Meeting

The 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 29 September 2026, presided over by Prasanna Kumar Acharya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director & Director (Finance) Addl. Charge. Acharya shared details on the company’s financial and operational performance, and its future outlook.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.