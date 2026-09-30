KPI Green Energy To Acquire Alfanar Energy And Netra Wind For ₹2,410 Crore, Boosting Wind Capacity

KPI Green Energy |

Mumbai: KPI Green Energy Limited on September 30, 2026, announced a binding offer to acquire 100% of the equity and other equity-like instruments of Alfanar Energy Private Limited (AEPL) and Netra Wind Private Limited (NWPL). The proposed transaction has an enterprise value of ₹2,410 crore.

Acquisition Details

AEPL and NWPL collectively own wind projects with a total capacity of 507.9 MW in Bhuj, Gujarat. AEPL accounts for 301.4 MW and NWPL for 206.5 MW of this capacity.

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Strategic Impact

The acquisition aims to expand and strengthen KPI Green Energy's renewable energy portfolio. The company expects to complete the transaction by February 28, 2027.

Financial Consideration

The acquisition will be for cash consideration. It is subject to the execution of definitive transaction documents and fulfilment or waiver of conditions precedent, including requisite lender, contractual, and regulatory approvals.

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Target Entities Overview

AEPL was incorporated on December 27, 2016, and NWPL on January 9, 2018. Both companies operate in the renewable energy and wind power generation business in India.

Historical Turnover

AEPL reported a turnover of ₹168.47 crore for FY 2024-25, ₹189.18 crore for FY 2023-24, and ₹192.69 crore for FY 2022-23. NWPL's turnover was ₹108.98 crore for FY 2024-25, ₹67.06 crore for FY 2023-24, and NIL for FY 2022-23 as it was not operational.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.