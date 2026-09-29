Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Gujarat, Delhi And Telangana Chief Justices For Elevation As Apex Court Judges | File Photo

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the names of Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh, chief justices of Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana high courts respectively, for elevation as judges of the apex court.

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The five-member apex court collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Vikram Nath, B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh and P S Narasimha took the decision in the meeting held on Monday.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 28, has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts as Judges in the Supreme Court," the Collegium resolution said.

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According to the resolution issued by the Supreme Court, the Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, as a judge of the apex court. Her parent High Court is Allahabad.

The Collegium also recommended the name of Justice Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a judge of the apex court. His parent High Court is also Allahabad.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana, is also recommended for the judgeship at the Supreme Court. His parent High Court is Jharkhand.

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If the names recommended are approved by the Centre, the total number of judges in the apex court would rise to 37 against the sanctioned strength of 38.

At present, there are 34 judges working in the apex court.

Recently, the total strength of the apex court was increased from 34 to 38 through the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act, following an initial ordinance and parliamentary approval in 2026.

The Collegium's recommendation will now be processed in accordance with the established procedure for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)