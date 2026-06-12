NLC India Emerges Preferred Bidder For Telangana Mineral Block, Wins Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Asset

NLC India Wins Strategic Mineral Block. |

Mumbai: State-owned NLC India Limited has been declared the preferred bidder for the Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium and Aluminous Laterite block located in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The development was announced by the company in a regulatory filing on June 12, 2026.

The mineral block was awarded following a critical and strategic mineral blocks e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, on June 11, 2026.

Focus on Critical Minerals

Vanadium and titanium are considered important strategic minerals due to their applications in sectors such as energy storage, aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing.

The acquisition of mining rights through the preferred bidder status could help NLC India diversify its resource portfolio beyond its traditional businesses of lignite mining and power generation.

The move also aligns with the Government of India's efforts to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies and industrial development.

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Strengthening Resource Portfolio

NLC India is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Coal. The company has been expanding its footprint across mining, power generation and renewable energy projects.

Securing a strategic mineral asset may provide long-term growth opportunities and support the company's plans to participate in India's evolving critical minerals ecosystem.

The company has not yet disclosed details regarding reserves, investment plans or the expected timeline for development of the block.

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Regulatory Disclosure

In its stock exchange filing, NLC India stated that it had been declared the preferred bidder for the Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium and Aluminous Laterite block following the successful completion of the Ministry of Mines e-auction process.

Disclaimer: Information in this report is based on the company's regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges on June 12, 2026.