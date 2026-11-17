File Image

Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest an additional $7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, expanding its clean energy footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The company has unveiled four new utility-scale renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts (MW).

These projects include a 234 MW wind project in Karnataka which Amazon described as its largest wind energy project in Asia to date, a 200 MW hybrid wind-solar facility in Karnataka, a 300 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh and a 200 MW solar installation in Rajasthan.

The projects are being developed through long-term power purchase agreements and will lift Amazon's contracted renewable energy capacity in India to more than 2 gigawatts (GW) once fully operational.

According to the company, the projects will generate enough electricity annually to meet the needs of more than 3.5 million Indian households.

In addition, the fresh investment comes on top of about $4 billion already committed to renewable energy projects in India.

However, the company recently set a goal of reducing the carbon intensity of electricity used across its operations by 65 per cent by 2030 compared with 2019 levels as part of its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

"Our renewable energy investments in India reflect years of sustained collaboration and underline our long-term commitment to supporting India's clean energy ambitions," said Kara Hurst, Amazon's Chief Sustainability Officer.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi welcomed the announcement, saying such investments strengthen India's energy security, support sustainable economic growth and demonstrate global investor confidence in the country's renewable energy sector.

Moreover, Amazon currently operates 57 renewable energy projects in India, including 14 utility-scale wind and solar facilities and 43 rooftop solar installations across its operations.

Apart from its green energy push, Amazon highlighted progress in water conservation and sustainable packaging initiatives in India, including achieving water-positive status in 2025 and increasing the use of reduced packaging for customer deliveries.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!