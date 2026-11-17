Amazon | File Image

Mumbai: Global technology giant Amazon has announced plans to invest an additional $7 billion (approximately ₹65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects across India by 2030, strengthening its commitment to clean electricity and sustainable operations.

The investment comes on top of $4 billion already contracted for renewable energy projects in the country.

Four New Projects Announced

Amazon unveiled four wind and solar energy projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts (MW). These include a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka, the company's largest contracted wind project in Asia.

Karnataka will also host a 200 MW hybrid solar-wind facility, while Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will receive solar projects of 300 MW and 200 MW, respectively. The projects have been secured through power purchase agreements.

Renewable Portfolio Crosses 2 GW

Once operational, Amazon's renewable energy portfolio in India will exceed 2 gigawatts (GW). According to the company, this capacity is equivalent to the annual electricity requirements of more than 3.5 million Indian households. Amazon currently has 57 renewable energy projects in India, including 14 utility-scale installations and 43 on-site solar facilities.

Carbon Emissions Reduction Target

The company has introduced a global target to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030, compared with 2019 levels. This forms part of Amazon's broader commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.

Government Welcomes Investment

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed the announcement, highlighting its potential to strengthen India's energy security and attract long-term investment. Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst said the company aims to support India's growing electricity demand and its 2070 net-zero ambition.

Globally, Amazon has contracted more than 700 wind and solar projects, representing over 40 GW of renewable energy capacity.

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