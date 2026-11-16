Pushkar Fair In Rajasthan Draws Some Of The World's Most Prized & Unusual Animals, Attracting Visitors & Traders | X - mehul_n_trivedi

Jaipur: The sandy dunes of Pushkar have turned into a spectacular showcase of some of the country's most prized and unusual animals, with livestock owners arriving from across India to participate in the annual Pushkar Fair.

While the animal fair began the day after Diwali, the religious and cultural festivities will formally commence on Tuesday. The fairground is already buzzing with excitement, with several animals drawing huge crowds because of their extraordinary size, appearance, and reported valuations.

Golden King Valued At Rs 21 Crore

Leading the list of attractions is Golden King, a five-year-old Marwari horse brought from Surat in Gujarat. Its owner has put its price at an astonishing Rs 21 crore. The horse has a rare 'cremino' coat and stands 65 inches tall. According to its owner, it is the only Marwari horse of this colour in the country.

Golden King has reportedly fathered six foals so far, while its breeding fee is around Rs 1.5 lakh. Its owner, however, has brought it to Pushkar purely for display and has no plans to sell it.

🐎🇮🇳 राजस्थान की शान, पुष्कर मेले की अलग पहचान! 🌟अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुष्कर पशु मेले में शाही नस्ल के बेशकीमती पशु आकर्षण का केंद्र बने हुए हैं। 21 करोड़ का घोड़ा 'गोल्डन किंग', 800 किलो का भैंसा 'छोटा सुल्तान' और 100 बाउंसरों की सुरक्षा में आया घोड़ा 'बादल' मेले की रौनक बढ़ा रहे हैं। सचमुच, राजस्थान की संस्कृति और शाही परंपरा का अद्भुत संगम! 🙏🚩 — Tara (@tara0436) November 16, 2026

Chhota Sultan And Miniature Cattle Attract Visitors

Another major attraction is Chhota Sultan, an 800-kg Murrah buffalo brought from Gwalior. The son of the famous buffalo Sultan, Chhota Sultan is nine feet long and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. Its reported price is Rs 25 lakh.

The fair is also showcasing some of the world's smallest cattle breeds. Jaipur-based livestock enthusiast Abhinav Tiwari has brought Punganur, Mini Mouse and Vechur cows to the fair.

The Punganur cow, which is particularly popular, reportedly stands just 14 inches tall and produces around three litres of milk a day. The Mini Mouse breed measures 15-20 inches and produces between three and five litres of milk, while the Vechur cow stands 25-28 inches tall and can yield up to five litres of milk daily.

According to Tiwari, these miniature breeds are relatively economical to maintain, as they require less space and resources. The Punganur breed has also attracted attention because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fondness for it.

Tiwari has also brought a Shetland pony, a small but sturdy breed originating from Scotland's Shetland Islands. Known for its thick coat, the breed was traditionally used for farm work, carrying loads and working in coal mines. Today, Shetland ponies are popular for children's rides, pulling carts, and as attractions at fairs.

Badal's Grand Entry Draws Huge Crowds

One of the most talked-about spectacles at this year's fair was the grand entry of Badal, a six-year-old white horse from the Nugra breed.

Its arrival was nothing short of a royal procession, complete with a security cordon of around 100 private bouncers, beating drums, and bundles of currency notes showered during the welcome.

Rahul Jetwal, who travelled from Kekri, brought the 70-inch-tall horse along with two other white horses named New Badal and Vishwas. A grand procession stretching nearly a kilometre was organised with drums and traditional music, drawing large crowds.

Over 7,500 Animals Registered

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, a total of 7,598 animals had arrived at the fair until Sunday. These included 4,150 horses and 3,411 camels. The steady arrival of livestock has added to the festive atmosphere, with many foreign tourists also visiting Pushkar.

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Religious And Cultural Festivities Begin Tuesday

The religious and cultural programme will begin on Tuesday. Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat will inaugurate the festivities by hoisting the fair flag after performing rituals and prayers at 10 am.

In the evening, 52 ghats of Pushkar Lake will be illuminated with traditional Deepdaan. The fair stadium will host the 'Voice of Pushkar' programme, featuring performances by local singers, while folk artists from different districts will showcase Rajasthan's traditional art and cultural forms.

The programme will also include special competitions for Indian and foreign tourists and a grand Maha Aarti, adding a religious and cultural dimension to the internationally renowned fair.