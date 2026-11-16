Chennai Publisher Accused Of Using ChatGPT To Create Books Under Fake Author Names, FIR Flags Suspected Collusion By Officials | X - IndicNomad2024

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a criminal case against a Chennai-based publisher and unidentified government officials on charges of flooding Tamil Nadu's public libraries with books generated using ChatGPT and other online sources, often under fictitious author names and, in some instances, containing plagiarised content.

The FIR, registered on November 15, names R Mohan, proprietor of Akal Vizhakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications, and unidentified officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library, Chennai, and Periyar Arivulagam Library, Coimbatore, as accused in the alleged procurement scam.

The DVAC alleged that Mohan operated both publishing houses from the same address in Madipakkam, Chennai, and used the services of printing concerns functioning from the same premises. He allegedly created books using information sourced from websites and online applications, including ChatGPT, and published them under fictitious author names.

Wow! Going international for all the wrong reasons! 😐All that boasting about promoting Tamil literature and pride, only to finally get into an AI book scam!Even Karunanidhi would be ashamed of the legacy he has left behind. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/S4bIpufQ7p — Vish (@vish_verze) November 14, 2026

A detailed enquiry by the DVAC found that the books contained vague, irrelevant and misleading material, besides being written in substandard language and lacking educational or informational value, the FIR states.

Thousands Of Books Registered Under Authors

The scale of the alleged fabrication was reflected in the ISBN registration records cited in the FIR. Akai Vizhakku Publishers had registered 2,393 books between December 2024 and February 2026. Its ISBN records listed 418 authors, with six of them alone credited with 745 books across unrelated subjects. These included 162 titles under Monika Ravi, 124 under Lakshmi Mohan and 123 under Thamarai Panneer.

"Significantly, 46 books were registered by the publisher on February 4, 2026, and another 48 on February 5, the very day the list of selected books was placed before the High-Level Committee for approval. Forty-eight books each attributed to two authors, Thamarai Murali and Lakshmi Mohan, also received ISBNs on February 5," the FIR said.

Phoenix Publications had 2,923 books registered in its name. The enquiry found 74 authors common to the two publishing houses and several identical titles listed under both, sometimes with different author names.

Allegations Of Plagiarism And Factual Errors

One such title was 'Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse', originally authored by Nina Schick. It was listed under the name Manisha Saravanan by Akai Vizhakku and Charulatha Vivek by Phoenix Publications.

The enquiry also found glaring errors and alleged plagiarism in the books supplied. A Tamil book published by Akai Vizhakku described Naladiyar as a poet and philosopher, while another claimed that the author of Maduraikanchi was a king. An English title, 'Tourism: Principles, Practices and Philosophies', attributed to Emily Lawson, allegedly contained copied material, had a fake author's website and did not have an ISBN, in violation of the procurement policy.

Violations Of Book Procurement Policy

The alleged irregularities were facilitated by violations of the State's Transparent Book Procurement Policy, 2024, the DVAC suspects. The policy, introduced through a Government Order dated March 7, 2024, requires a structured procurement process, including ISBN verification and evaluation by subject experts. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had also directed the State in June 2024 to adhere to the policy while procuring books for public libraries.

The FIR alleged that the coordination committee constituted by the Director of Public Libraries introduced books that had not been recommended by the Books Recommendation Committee and placed them before the Books Selection Committee for approval. These additions were not recorded in the relevant note file.

Purchase Orders And Payments Under Scrutiny

Purchase orders were subsequently issued to the two publishing houses for 1,857 books. The books were received at Periyar Arivulagam Library in February and March 2026, and payment processing was initiated for 1,779 books supplied by Akai Vizhakku.

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The alleged procurement was not confined to Coimbatore. The two publishers received payments totalling Rs.1.74 crore for books supplied to other public libraries in the State, the FIR states. The DVAC has said its investigation will be extended to determine whether other publishers too supplied similar books.

Criminal Case Registered Under Multiple Laws

The case was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and fabrication of documents, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Copyright Act.