Soni Razdan Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day Before Knowing She Was Pregnant With Alia Bhatt; Why You Should Stop If You’re Expecting

Soni Razdan unknowingly smoked 100 cigarettes in a single day when she was pregnant. | X

Actor Soni Razdan recalled smoking nearly 100 cigarettes in a single day while filming a scene for 1993 film Gumrah. What rang the alarm bells was that she was pregnant at the time with her daughter Alia Bhatt, though she clarified that she was unaware she was carrying a child. "I had no clue Alia was inside me. I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes," she said.

The revelation drew attention to the issues and myths surrounding smoking during a pregnancy. While Razdan smoked with no knowledge of being pregnant, expectant mothers are advised to completely stop smoking as every cigarette contains 4,000 chemicals, many of which have the potential to harm an unborn baby.

Cigarettes restrict oxygen supply to the foetus, forcing their heart to try harder to beat when the mother smokes, per the UK's National Health Service (NHS). Other issues that could accompany a pregnancy where a woman smokes include:

1. increased complications during pregnancy and birth

2. chances of stillbirth

3. premature birth, along with breathing, feeding and other health problems; these problems could continue into childhood and teenage years

4. low birth weight, which creates increased problems during and after labour

5. risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

6. increased risk of birth defects, like cleft lip or cleft palate.

Planned Parenthood says that between the third to eighth week of the pregnancy is the time when the foetus is at highest risk of developing birth defects, which translates to the first and second months since conception. This bars any tobacco or alcohol consumption from the get-go.

But what if, like in Razdan's case, you didn't know and you were pregnant? Per the NHS, any time is a good time to stop smoking, earlier the better. This will aid the clearing of harmful chemicals, including carbon monoxide, from the body. Further, the key lies in what a woman does after finding out she is pregnant. Immediate end to smoking, starting folic acid and being monitored regularly by a gynaecologist are some non-negotiables, per Dr Jyotikala, gynaecologist with Apollo Hospitals.

Read Also Your Dentist Might Know More About Your Pregnancy Risks Than Your Gynaecologist—Here’s Why

How do smokers fight the craving? A nicotine replacement approved by a healthcare expert is a better option than continuing to smoke.

Remember, it is never too late to quit smoking, at any stage of a pregnancy. Even after a day of not smoking, the flow of oxygen to the foetus increases, according to smokefree.gov.