Soni Razdan Reveals Smoking 100 Cigarettes In A Day While Pregnant With Alia Bhatt: 'Had No Clue She Was Inside Me'

Veteran actress Soni Razdan recalled an unusual incident from the time she was pregnant with her younger daughter, Alia Bhatt. In an interview, she revealed that she unknowingly smoked around 100 cigarettes in a day while shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 film Gumrah. The actress said she had no idea she was pregnant at the time.

Soni also opened up about her experiences during her first pregnancy, when she was working on the television show Buniyaad. The series, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup, marked her television debut in 1986.

"I got pregnant first while shooting for Buniyaad," Soni said, during an interview with Screen.

Recalling how the show's team looked after her, the actress praised the Sippys for making things easier during her pregnancy.

"The Sippys were so good to me. I was living in the boonies in the Lokhandwala complex, where you used to not even get a taxi in the morning to go to a shoot. We'd just started as a married couple. I didn't have a car. They'd send me a car so that I didn't have the stress of finding transport at 6 am. At that time, Lokhandwala wasn't developed at all. Even on set, they gave me the best room and took good care of me," added Soni.

Soni and Mahesh welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988. A few years later, while shooting for Gumrah, Soni was pregnant with Alia but was unaware of it during certain scenes.

Recalling a smoking sequence from the film, she revealed, "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I'd have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me. I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the series Shaque: Trust No One.